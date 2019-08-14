Northeast Investment Management Trimmed Stake in Bristol (BMY) by $3.02 Million as Stock Declined; As Aerovironment (AVAV) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Cwm Has Decreased Its Stake by $975,453

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 41.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 64,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 91,783 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, down from 156,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 6.33M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Combo Shows Superior Benefit for Co-Primary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF COMPANY’S 12 NOMINEES TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS OF COMPANY UNTIL 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 16/04/2018 – Janssen, Bristol-Myers to Advance Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN LAUNCHES GENERIC OF BRISTOL MYERS’ MUTAMYCIN INJECTION; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 07/04/2018 – #2 UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $BMY $NLNK; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/5/2018, 6:00 PM

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Aerovironment Inc (AVAV) by 96.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 14,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.68% . The institutional investor held 575 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39,000, down from 15,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Aerovironment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 47,547 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has declined 24.51% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 20/04/2018 – DJ AeroVironment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVAV); 17/05/2018 – Aerovironment Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 07/03/2018 – Just thinking back and wondering why @jimcramer on @MadMoneyOnCNBC said we had “egg on our face” + told retail investors in Dec 2017 to buy $AVAV as ‘the next big thing’. The Cramer top is in at $58; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT SEES FY EPS 45C TO 65C, EST. 68C; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Sees FY18 Rev $280M-$300M; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT 3Q REV. $63.9M, EST. $62.5M; 17/05/2018 – At least 56 senior employees have left $AVAV. Anyone with knowledge of illegal activity or threatened by Nawabi is encouraged to contact us; 18/05/2018 – $AVAV cites “baseless legal claims” but notably does not deny factual allegations. Time for the Board to force actual transparency starting with the alleged internal investigation and purge; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready

Analysts await AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.59 per share. AVAV’s profit will be $8.38M for 35.72 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by AeroVironment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.62% EPS growth.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 67,450 shares to 119,748 shares, valued at $9.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.97 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

