Northeast Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding in Celgene (CELG) by $332,008; Bradley Foster & Sargent Lifted Peoples United Financial (PBCT) Holding

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Peoples United Financial Inc (PBCT) by 163.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 315,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 508,769 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, up from 193,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Peoples United Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 965,499 shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 10.52% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC – NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $295.8 MLN IN 1Q18 COMPARED TO $292.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Financial, Inc. Names Jeff Tengel President; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Raises Quarterly Dividend to 17.5c From 17.25c; 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of People’s United Financial, Inc. Investors (PBCT); 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 17.5C FROM 17.25C, EST. 17.5C; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Names Jeff Tengel President; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $295.8M; 18/04/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net $107.9M; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Reports First Quarter Net Income of $107.9 Million, or $0.30 Per Common Share

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 49.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 3,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 3,583 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338,000, down from 7,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $96.76. About 1.03 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 30/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces Early Exercise Of Its Option To Acquire F-star Gamma; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court upholds legality of patent review process; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Crestline Denali Clo Xvi, Ltd; 07/03/2018 – Celgene (CELG) Gains on Activist Chatter; 17/04/2018 – Lycera Presents Clinical Safety and Dose Selection Results for First-in-class RORgamma Agonist Candidate LYC-55716 at the 2018; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,743 shares to 88,016 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,561 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold PBCT shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 290.39 million shares or 4.41% more from 278.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,323 shares to 15,800 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 3,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).