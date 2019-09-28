Northeast Investment Management Trimmed Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $1.12 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Cbs New (CBS) Stock Price Rose, Glenview Capital Management Increased Holding

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 594 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 33,866 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.13 million, down from 34,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon; 19/04/2018 – KCEN: 6 take-aways on leadership from Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board:; 03/04/2018 – No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: New Amazon series was too sad for `This Is Us’ network NBC; 01/05/2018 – World-Renowned Economist, Professor Jerry Hausman, Joins Teikametrics as a Scientific Advisor to Democratize Retail for Amazon; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 28/05/2018 – Indian traders’ group files objection to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: `Manchester by the Sea’ Director Inks 2 Year Deal With Amazon Studios

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 18,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 4.15 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206.96M, up from 4.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.32. About 2.84M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 19/03/2018 – California AG: ICYMI: CBS: California task force takes illegal guns off the street; 23/05/2018 – CBS Directors’ Revised Suit Targets Bylaw Changes (Correct); 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DEAL INCLUDES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT FOR CBS-OWNED STATIONS, INCLUDING CBS-OWNED CW AFFILIATES; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – CHARTER HAS RIGHTS TO LIVE AUTHENTICATED STREAMING ON CBS.COM, CBS APP AND CHARTER’S AUTHENTICATED PLATFORM; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: INCLINED TO HAVE MOONVES LEAD COMBINED CBS-VIACOM; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 04/04/2018 – CBS OFFER FOR VIACOM WAS IMMEDIATELY REJECTED – CNBC, CITING; 04/04/2018 – CBS-Viacom Merger on Shaky Ground as Companies Fight Over Leadership, Price; 03/04/2018 – Sumner Redstone Wouldn’t Have Last Word on a CBS-Viacom Merger; 17/05/2018 – CBS Board Of Directors Declares Dividend To Protect And Give Voting Power To Stockholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The invested in 1.07M shares or 2.36% of the stock. S R Schill & stated it has 2.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 844 are held by Fcg Advsr. Eidelman Virant has 5,715 shares. Covington Capital Management holds 19,541 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Viking Global Investors Lp reported 6.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 280 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has invested 1.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 7,260 are held by Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus. Harvey Cap Management Incorporated holds 5.71% or 6,270 shares in its portfolio. Bailard invested in 0.55% or 4,722 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP holds 0.27% or 10,680 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0.11% or 52,321 shares. Stoneridge Prtnrs Ltd holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,608 shares. Essex Services holds 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,769 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6,407 shares to 51,454 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 6,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc Ser A (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 1.22 million shares to 19.33M shares, valued at $184.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 849,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Flippin Bruce Porter has 0.43% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 104,285 are held by Bb&T Corp. Palouse Mgmt Inc stated it has 71,161 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 619,056 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gulf Interest Bancshares (Uk) Limited holds 0.07% or 80,123 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Liability reported 279,280 shares stake. 938 are held by Estabrook Capital. Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 114,255 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division invested in 0.03% or 4,283 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 127,742 shares. Focused Wealth Management invested in 0% or 5 shares. M&R Cap Management reported 1,664 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Moreover, Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 7,020 shares.

