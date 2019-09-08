Northeast Investment Management Stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Upped by $478,632; Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Shareholder Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Boosted Its Stake

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 87.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 2,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 4,623 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 2,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.28. About 332,852 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 11/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/11/2018; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 07/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces 2018 Investor Day; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 248,536 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.57% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) or 40,137 shares. Us Commercial Bank De invested 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 320,000 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Com reported 61,975 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Co has 1,234 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 17,279 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd holds 0.91% or 126,521 shares. Vestor Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.61% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Weiss Multi has 0.22% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 9,475 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 318,983 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Com Limited Com owns 1,634 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 108,300 shares.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,532 shares to 3,583 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,829 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $199,007 activity.

