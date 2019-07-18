Northeast Investment Management Raised Walmart (WMT) Holding; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Lowered Its Bottomline Technologies De Common (EPAY) Stake

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased Bottomline Technologies De Common (EPAY) stake by 3.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 11,000 shares as Bottomline Technologies De Common (EPAY)’s stock declined 4.74%. The Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc holds 289,367 shares with $14.49M value, down from 300,367 last quarter. Bottomline Technologies De Common now has $1.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.45. About 82,575 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Northeast Investment Management increased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 17.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northeast Investment Management acquired 6,564 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 1.98%. The Northeast Investment Management holds 43,277 shares with $4.22M value, up from 36,713 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $326.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $114.21. About 1.76M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 26/03/2018 – Nandita Bose: Scoop: Tesco veteran Simon Belsham to head Walmart’s; 02/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Walmart buying Pillpack, online pharmacy: sources -; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s online sales jump by a third; 11/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Walmart spends $16 billion on Flipkart and Richard Branson joins a PE firm; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 02/04/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE LOOKING AT BUYING PILLPACK: CNBC; 21/04/2018 – Telegraph (IN): Walmart to log into Flipkart soon; 17/04/2018 – Walmart gives its website a makeover in latest e-commerce push; 18/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Walmart in talks to buy more than 40 percent of India’s Flipkart – sources MUMBAI (Reuters) – Wa; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury Says It’s in Advanced Talks With Walmart on Asda

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advisors reported 16,600 shares. Renaissance Ltd invested in 0.01% or 223,242 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 27,976 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Ltd (Trc) owns 344 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd invested in 0% or 1,701 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 1,045 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Psagot House Limited reported 1,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco holds 195,901 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And reported 0.01% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 317,067 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Prudential Inc reported 62,687 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 0.02% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Cwm accumulated 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Eulav Asset Management invested 0.03% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 8,000 shares.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased Store Capital Corp Reit (NYSE:STOR) stake by 11,445 shares to 20,845 valued at $698,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped G (NASDAQ:GIII) stake by 260,000 shares and now owns 380,000 shares. Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) was raised too.

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Is What Hedge Funds Think About Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (EPAY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:EPAY) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (EPAY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Walmart had 29 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of WMT in report on Wednesday, January 23 to “Overweight” rating. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Tuesday, February 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $120 target. Barclays Capital maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Oppenheimer. Credit Suisse maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $103 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Deutsche Bank.

Northeast Investment Management decreased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 4,090 shares to 127,093 valued at $26.41 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS) stake by 13,000 shares and now owns 129,485 shares. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.