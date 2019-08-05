Northeast Investment Management Raised Its Stake in United Technologies (UTX) as Shares Declined; Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Shareholder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Increased Position

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.54M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $72.89. About 636,857 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPR WAS AS MANY AS 15 SHIPMENTS FOR 737 BEHIND SCHEDULE: CEO; 06/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Unique On-site Blood Bank; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS 20% BOOST TO QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – SPR TO RECOVER ‘SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT’ FROM LATE SUPPLIERS ON 737; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Acquires ASCO for $650M in Cash; 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to Buying Asco Industries for $650M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR); 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 8,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 113,607 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64M, up from 105,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $125.34. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 127,217 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $43.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdvwireless Inc. by 116,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Ifrah Finance reported 5,721 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 99,000 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Mai Management invested in 0.03% or 7,000 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com owns 23,904 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Piedmont Invest Advisors invested in 0.03% or 7,749 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 35 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 958,158 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Artemis Mgmt Llp holds 646,407 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Pnc Financial Service Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,861 shares. Mirae Asset Global holds 10,097 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Campbell & Communication Investment Adviser Ltd invested in 2,374 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity. 862 shares valued at $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.