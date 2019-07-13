Northeast Investment Management Raised Its Position in Costco Wholesale (COST) by $964,612 as Stock Price Rose; As Brinks Co (BCO) Market Valuation Rose, Brahman Capital Has Cut by $26.25 Million Its Stake

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $87.57. About 211,047 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN IN NEW ACQUISITIONS BETWEEN NOW AND END OF 2019; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 07/05/2018 – Ghazni Journal: In an Afghan City on the Brink, Government Control Is Just an Idea; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s To Acquire Dunbar Armored; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS $ 0.65; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co To Buy Dunbar Armored Inc. for $520M Cash; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 3,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,408 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.22M, up from 108,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 2.05M shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 13,000 shares to 129,485 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,247 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $190,220 activity. On Friday, February 8 Zukerman Amit sold $756,200 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) or 10,000 shares. DOMANICO RONALD JAMES bought 3,000 shares worth $217,170.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

