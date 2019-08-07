Northeast Investment Management Raised Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Upped Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) as Market Valuation Declined

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 4,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 13,535 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 8,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $152.35. About 9.03M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,992 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $310.1. About 6.18 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 30/03/2018 – Netflix’s ‘Wild Wild Country’ directors say they are ‘definitely’ open to a sequel; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 06/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN E-COMMERCE FIRMS; 03/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Spotify Goes Public, Netflix’s Global Diplomacy, The `Roseanne’ Revival; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix This is […]; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 12/03/2018 – Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,893 shares to 183,102 shares, valued at $14.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,727 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.