Northeast Investment Management Lowered Stake in Blackrock (BLK) by $5.34 Million as Market Value Rose; Schneider Capital Management Holding in Koppers Holdings (KOP) Boosted by $1.27 Million

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.99. About 76,340 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 12,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,140 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74M, down from 44,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $478.17. About 417,349 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 09/04/2018 – RUPERT HARRISON, BLACKROCK CHIEF MACRO STRATEGIST, TO BLOOMBERG; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK, & KYRIBA REPORT A PARTNERSHIP TO HELP OPTIMIZE LIQUI; 25/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Half-year Report; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Research Update; 20/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Portfolio Update; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Rev $3.58B; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Reports 1Q 2018 Diluted EPS of $6.68, or $6.70 as Adjusted; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: Statement re Privacy Policy; 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Research Update; 18/04/2018 – BlackRock Sanguine About Opportunities for Equities and Earnings (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Iowa-based Iowa Retail Bank has invested 0.8% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Utd Automobile Association has 0.09% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 77,695 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Goldman Sachs invested 0.08% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Llc owns 644 shares. Fayez Sarofim owns 455,323 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Colonial Tru Advsrs reported 1,294 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 1.10M shares. Eulav Asset Management invested in 0.14% or 8,000 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Oh has invested 0.15% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Associated Banc, a Alabama-based fund reported 47,988 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Cibc Financial Bank Usa accumulated 0.08% or 1,399 shares. Graybill Bartz Limited holds 8,471 shares or 2.53% of its portfolio. Carroll Fin Assoc has 0.01% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 142 shares.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BlackRock’s Fink Talks US Stocks, China – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Fintech Focus Rewind: Why This Fintech Executive Thinks Micro-Investing Gives Easier Access To The Markets – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bond ETFs To Hit $2 Trillion In Five Years, BlackRock Says – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BlackRock Inc (BLK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy That Save You Money – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 11,274 shares to 62,035 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 16,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,047 shares, and has risen its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 30,000 shares to 498,419 shares, valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 7.76 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 912,243 shares, and cut its stake in Steel Connect Inc..

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Koppers Performance Chemicals Enters into Sales Arrangement for Fire Retardant Product – PRNewswire” on January 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Koppers Holdings Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces 2019 Annual Meeting and Record Dates – PRNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.