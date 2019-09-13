Northeast Investment Management Lowered Its Eog Resources (EOG) Stake by $1.11 Million; Kopernik Global Investors Maintains Holding in Novagold Res (NG)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 11,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 50,126 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, down from 62,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 3.92 million shares traded or 7.10% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 199,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 4.64M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.43 million, up from 4.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 2.65 million shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days

More news for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) were recently published by: Investorplace.com, which released: “5 Gold and Silver Stocks Touching Intraday Highs – Investorplace.com” on June 07, 2019. Investorplace.com‘s article titled: “5 Precious Metals Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” and published on December 13, 2018 is yet another important article.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.02 million for 16.01 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,716 shares to 6,702 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Oil Stock’s Ambition Is to Become an Attractive Dividend Stock – Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

