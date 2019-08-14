Northeast Investment Management Lifted Its Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stake; Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Decreased Its Holding in Conagra Brands (Put) (CAG) as Market Valuation Declined

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 207.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 17,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 26,422 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $28.59. About 8,073 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29; 13/04/2018 – R.J. Reynolds Viper Co. Announces Voluntary Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units; 23/05/2018 – Viper Equity Partners of Palm Beach Brings Private Equity Firms and Healthcare Together

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (Put) (CAG) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 147,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 482,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38M, down from 629,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 46,356 shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 17/05/2018 – Zoe CBD officially launches affiliate program; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Net sales in Conagra’s frozen food business rose 3 percent to $689 million in the quarter; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,532 shares to 3,583 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,727 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (Call) (NYSE:FICO) by 15,800 shares to 18,800 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tupperware Brands Corp (Call) (NYSE:TUP) by 25,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $668,250 worth of stock was bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28. GREGOR JOIE A also bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.65 million for 17.93 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts Inc accumulated 8,641 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie holds 0.01% or 24,800 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advsrs LP has 0.12% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 2.20M shares. D E Shaw And reported 409,151 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Symons Capital Management Incorporated owns 2.55% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 213,522 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1.87 million shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 75,475 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Ks holds 0.06% or 118,001 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1,150 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division reported 8,188 shares stake. Howe And Rusling has invested 0.4% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department has 150 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.04% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.74M shares.