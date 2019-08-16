Northeast Investment Management Lifted Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $1.03 Million; Stock Value Declined; Arqule (ARQL) Market Value Rose While Sphera Funds Management LTD Cut Stake

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 29.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86 million, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 829,455 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24; 23/04/2018 – DJ ArQule Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARQL); 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH BETWEEN $40 AND $42 MLN IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss $6.53M; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO MAY HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO PROMOTE DERAZANTINIB IN U.S. DIRECTLY

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 8,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 113,607 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64M, up from 105,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.42M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 635,000 shares to 3.34M shares, valued at $301.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 185,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 8,598 shares to 347,174 shares, valued at $54.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 2,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,140 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

