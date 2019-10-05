Northeast Investment Management Lifted Its Stake in Unilever Nv Ny (UN) as Market Value Declined; Moodys (MCO) Shares Rose While Salzman & Company Lowered by $698,880 Its Position

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Unilever Nv Ny (UN) by 56.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 10,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 29,069 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, up from 18,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Unilever Nv Ny for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $59.88. About 892,952 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder baulks at London HQ move; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s Pitkethly: Brexit Wasn’t a Factor in Company Choosing Netherlands; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Unilever Capital $2.1b Debt Offering in Four Parts; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Norwich Factory Set to Close at End of 2019; 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE; 19/04/2018 – Unilever: Share Buy-Back Is To Return Expected After Tax Proceeds From Spreads Disposal; 30/05/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Bond Terms Change; 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from British capitalism; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Will Continue to Be Listed in London, Amsterdam and NY; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces unrest over UK exit

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 9,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 12,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $203.56. About 511,992 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S COMMENTS ON FED’S POSSIBLE RATE HIKES IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF EXCHANGE OFFER; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Mmaf Equipment Finance Llc 2018-A; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa.Mx Rating To Cabei’s Proposed Local Notes For Up To Mxn 2,000 Million With A 10 Year Tenor; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Is Still Expecting Tesla To Raise About $2 Billion In Capital This Year — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Kvk Clo 2018-1 Ltd; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms The Metrohealth System’s (OH) Baa3; Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 13/04/2018 – IENOVA’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

More notable recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Time.com which released: “Melania Trump Rings Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange – TIME” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Cooper Companies Supports United Nations Sustainable Development Goals – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unilever lands Lenor Japan – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unilever: Eyeing Growth Opportunities In Emerging Markets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,890 shares to 259,939 shares, valued at $51.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,311 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.03% stake. Axa invested in 0.07% or 88,183 shares. Natixis has 50,000 shares. Sarasin And Prtnrs Llp holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 262,685 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 199 shares. American Intl Gp owns 66,132 shares. Florida-based Palisades Hudson Asset LP has invested 0.17% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt invested in 2,603 shares. Mar Vista Inv Ptnrs Lc holds 2.42% or 465,566 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.14% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 305,015 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 1.09M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.13% stake. Moreover, Ghp Inc has 0.68% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 20 shares.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Moody’s Named to 2019 Working Mother 100 Best Companies List – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Great Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Through the Next Recession – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Moody’s: Credit Where Credit Is Due – Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Corp (MCO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.59M for 25.83 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.