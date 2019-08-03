Northeast Investment Management Lifted Its Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $304,950 as Market Valuation Rose; Efg Asset Management Americas Lowered Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $786,030

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 28,140 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.06M, up from 27,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $513.6. About 708,246 shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $8.44 million activity. Shares for $3.94 million were sold by MOHR MARSHALL on Tuesday, February 5. The insider GUTHART GARY S sold 28,152 shares worth $14.65M.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 15,014 shares to 216,386 shares, valued at $10.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 6,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,504 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,997 are owned by Cibc Ww Inc. The Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 0.13% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.18% or 18,138 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Hsbc Plc invested in 78,876 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Zacks Inv Mngmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 17,207 shares. Eagle Asset holds 0.37% or 122,724 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Llc holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Capital Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co invested in 40 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 42,962 shares. Highland Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Mcrae Cap Management invested in 1,680 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.13% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 8,000 shares.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical Enters Oversold Territory (ISRG) – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bruker (BRKR) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Expand – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical: Minimally Invasive Surgery Leader, Minimal Appeal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 3,682 shares to 77,317 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ).

