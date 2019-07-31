Northeast Investment Management Lifted Its Holding in United Technologies (UTX) by $1.03 Million; Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Shareholder Clover Partners LP Trimmed Its Position by $588,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 8,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,607 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64M, up from 105,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $135.25. About 862,957 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (IBCP) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 110,252 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 138,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $487.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 23,428 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.21% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.25 million for 10.83 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Traverse City State Bank – GlobeNewswire” on December 04, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Independent Bank (IBCP) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Independent Bank Corp Michigan (IBCP) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold IBCP shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.82 million shares or 0.73% more from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Parametric Llc has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). 480,900 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. Maltese Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 1.00M shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc owns 50,048 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 14,028 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 77,025 shares. Moreover, American Gru Incorporated has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Foundry Prns Ltd Com has invested 0.17% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). 1.10M are owned by Renaissance Technology Ltd Com. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 5,065 shares. 89 are owned by Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated Inc. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 4,557 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 232,420 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 2,637 shares.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 591 shares to 34,460 shares, valued at $61.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,914 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “United Technologies Showcases the Many Technologies it has Contributed to Manned Space Programs during Capitol Hill Event; Previews Collins Aerospace’s Next Generation Space Suit System – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Co has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Broderick Brian C invested in 2.44% or 53,025 shares. 61,217 are owned by First Merchants Corporation. The California-based Oakwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Ca has invested 2.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 14,000 shares. 9,459 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp. First In holds 0.47% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,904 shares. Whittier Communications Of Nevada Inc invested in 0.38% or 40,132 shares. Roundview Limited Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 31,282 shares. 68.06 million are owned by Vanguard. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.15% or 56,467 shares. Marshall & Sullivan Incorporated Wa, a Washington-based fund reported 29,781 shares. Fayez Sarofim & has invested 0.86% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). King Luther Capital Management Corporation reported 205,526 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership owns 566,840 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25 million. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15M worth of stock or 9,620 shares.