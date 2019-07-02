Northeast Investment Management Increases Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE); Ftb Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Chevron New Com (CVX) as Market Value Rose

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 2,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,571 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, down from 34,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $122.94. About 4.92M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 16,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,047 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.64 million, up from 69,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $207.68. About 1.51 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,893 shares to 183,102 shares, valued at $14.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,247 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Management Ltd reported 0.34% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Everett Harris Ca invested 0.14% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc Inc accumulated 4,264 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 29,000 shares. Schafer Cullen Management Inc reported 769,393 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. M&R Capital Mgmt has 7,049 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 10,719 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0.28% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 556,668 shares. Moreover, Tiemann Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability owns 16,086 shares. Naples Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.29% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 201,382 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Horan Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Telos Capital Mngmt has invested 0.4% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Opus Investment Mgmt holds 35,000 shares.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp Com Npv (NYSE:EXC) by 86,109 shares to 89,006 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corporation Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:ABC) by 11,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Com Cl A Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mgmt Incorporated reported 2,058 shares. Oppenheimer holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 164,100 shares. 4.21 million were accumulated by Principal Grp. Foundry Limited Liability Com holds 172,331 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc reported 31,660 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Barnett And invested in 1,450 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bragg Advsr holds 0.8% or 49,714 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth has 0.21% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 12,629 shares. Chemung Canal Comm reported 1.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Srb has invested 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 856 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 5.25M shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.14% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 304,388 shares. Compton Management Ri holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 20,789 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.14 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.