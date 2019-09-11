Northeast Investment Management Increased Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $578,225; Wellington Shields & Company Increases Holding in International Business Machine (IBM)

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 5,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 211,967 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46 million, up from 206,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $364.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $116.87. About 13.64 million shares traded or 17.73% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Revenue $15.1B; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Rev $27.9B; 15/03/2018 – Speakers from JPMorgan Chase, Progressive Insurance, Target and More Announced for OpenStack® Summit in May; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 16/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 27,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $145.05. About 4.81M shares traded or 28.06% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,700 shares to 8,715 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,831 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,765 were accumulated by Mengis Capital Management. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 3,973 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. 2,394 were accumulated by Hugh Johnson Limited Liability Corp. Mount Vernon Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 6,705 shares. Shelter Retirement Plan invested 2.74% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Professional Advisory Services has 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hartford Investment reported 0.56% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Howard Capital Management invested in 9,378 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Harvey Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cap stated it has 1.89M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 5.81M shares. Somerset Trust owns 84 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation has 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gfs Advsr invested in 10,215 shares or 0.43% of the stock.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,893 shares to 183,102 shares, valued at $14.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,914 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

