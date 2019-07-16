Northeast Investment Management Increased Its First Republic Bank (FRC) Position; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Godsey & Gibb Associates Decreased Its Stake

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,761 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90M, down from 251,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.06 billion market cap company. It closed at $90.16 lastly. It is down 36.11% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021; 18/04/2018 – Kevin Johnson’s response to the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is an “instructive playbook” for other CEOs dealing with crisis; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 San Diego: #BREAKING: Body found near Starbucks drive-thru in Clairemont; police investigation underway; 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 EPS $3.32-EPS $3.36; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Stores Nationwide Will Be Closed The Afternoon Of May 29 For Racial-bias Training — MarketWatch

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 6,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,676 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, up from 140,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $95.65. About 3.43M shares traded or 234.97% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,495 shares to 22,400 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,914 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Republic Bank (San Francisco, California) to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks Poised for Huge Growth Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Republic Bank: This 5.50% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2018. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Republic: Okay Quarter, But Valuation And Conditions Are More Demanding – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Netflix, First Republic Bank, and Edwards Lifesciences Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. 169,096 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares with value of $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN. $10.26M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 42,225 shares to 206,240 shares, valued at $16.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 6,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks Fortifies Global Presence With New Store in Beijing – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Restaurant Stocks Set to Deliver a Beat This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trade of the Day: Itâ€™s Time to Short Starbucks Stock – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Starbucks Tags New High After Bullish Analyst Note – Schaeffers Research” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Starbucks Stock Rose 10.2% in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Investment Lc stated it has 29,600 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Communication Mi Adv owns 29,700 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Gru owns 48,717 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Inc invested in 168,928 shares. Toth Fin Advisory Corporation reported 47,074 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has 0.15% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cibc Ww holds 0.26% or 771,987 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 10 stated it has 3.76% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cls Llc owns 11,602 shares. Btim Corporation owns 829,768 shares. Burns J W Company Ny reported 89,417 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 30,850 shares. Moreover, Northrock Ltd has 0.15% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 7,811 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $891.12M for 30.88 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.