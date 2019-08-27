Northeast Investment Management Holding In Bank Of America (BAC) Was Has Boosted; Oneok New (OKE) Shareholder Diversified Trust Co Has Decreased Position

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 23,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 206,784 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 182,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 4.64M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – GM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to step away from clients that make military-style assault rifles for civilians; 10/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – PREVIEW-Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Consumer Banking Rev $9B, Up 9%; 09/04/2018 – Michael Hartnett, the chief investment strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, instead sees the Fed and its monetary tightening as the root; 30/05/2018 – California Resources at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 5,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 15,558 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 20,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $69. About 92,579 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,417 shares to 56,511 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intl Invsts owns 2.02 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Adams Natural Fund holds 1.35% or 114,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hartford Fincl Management has 0.04% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 31,852 were reported by Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora. Endurance Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 1,970 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 1.08 million shares. Markston Ltd Liability Com holds 250 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 79,037 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 6,615 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Salem Investment Counselors holds 0% or 98 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 454 shares. Verity & Verity Ltd invested in 33,990 shares. Cookson Peirce And Inc holds 24,150 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Atria Investments holds 0.04% or 12,383 shares.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,090 shares to 127,093 shares, valued at $26.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 12,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,140 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).