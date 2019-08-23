Northeast Investment Management Has Upped Holding in Bank Of America (BAC); Gladius Capital Management LP Stake In Adobe (ADBE) Was Has Raised

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 23,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 206,784 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 182,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 10.37M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 21/04/2018 – That stake could be worth more than $109 billion in 2030, according to Bank of America last year; 15/04/2018 – Bank of America Should See Earnings, Revenue Rise — Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 17; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/03/2018 – Siemens Healthineers IPO likely to price at 28 euros per share; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – CEMEX CX.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $8.50 FROM $8; 23/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 19% in 2018, BofA Leads; 27/03/2018 – Women at BofA paid 31% less than men

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 347 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 3,874 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03B, up from 3,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $290.83. About 503,758 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,123 shares to 110,136 shares, valued at $20.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 15,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,386 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (Put) by 48,800 shares to 60,600 shares, valued at $14.98B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 71,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,794 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).