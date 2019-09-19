Northeast Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Shorts at Torm Plc – Class A (TRMD) Raised By 150%

Northeast Investment Management decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 1.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northeast Investment Management sold 594 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Northeast Investment Management holds 33,866 shares with $64.13M value, down from 34,460 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $903.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $9.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1826.91. About 366,869 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly makes offer for a majority stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO CITES WEB SERVICES STRENGTH INCLUDING NEW CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS AND EXTRA BUSINESS WITH EXISTING CUSTOMERS – MEDIA CALL; 22/03/2018 – New York Mag: More Than a Dozen Whole Foods Execs Have Reportedly Bailed Under Amazon; 17/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, Azul in talks for shipping in Brazil, Reuters repo; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Made Just 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 16/05/2018 – i News: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness – but scores more products are still available; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 30/05/2018 – AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Neptune

Torm Plc – Class A (NASDAQ:TRMD) had an increase of 150% in short interest. TRMD’s SI was 3,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 150% from 1,200 shares previously. With 1,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Torm Plc – Class A (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s short sellers to cover TRMD’s short positions. It closed at $8.45 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMD News: 17/05/2018 – TORM PLC TRMD.O – BOOK VALUE OF FLEET WAS USD 1,433 M AS OF 31 MARCH 2018 EXCLUDING OUTSTANDING INSTALLMENTS ON NEWBUILDINGS OF USD 242M; 25/04/2018 – REG-TORM plc Long-Term Incentive Program; 17/05/2018 – REG-TORM plc interim results for the first quarter of 2018; 12/04/2018 – REG-Results from TORM plc’s Annual General Meeting on 12 April 2018; 31/05/2018 – REG-Notification of major holdings in the Company; 03/04/2018 – TORM PLC TRMD.O – EXERCISED OPTIONS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF THREE MR NEWBUILDINGS AT GUANGZHOU SHIPYARD INTERNATIONAL (GSI) FOR A TOTAL COMMITMENT OF USD 93M; 03/04/2018 – TORM PLC TRMD.O – IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION, TORM HAS SECURED COMMITMENT FOR VESSEL FINANCING OF UP TO USD 63M FROM KFW AND ABN AMRO; 03/04/2018 REG-TORM ACQUIRES THREE NEW MR VESSELS

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.29 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Northeast Investment Management increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 1,231 shares to 29,371 valued at $15.41 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) stake by 6,407 shares and now owns 51,454 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,869 were accumulated by Assetmark. Lmr Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Pennsylvania-based Hillview Capital Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boltwood Cap holds 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 362 shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri has 12,743 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cambridge Inv Advisors holds 73,792 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt Communications stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Toth Financial Advisory accumulated 477 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Fincl Advisory Ser Inc stated it has 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 25,052 were reported by Bb&T. Bainco Invsts stated it has 2.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prudential Fincl Incorporated accumulated 642,975 shares. Bender Robert And Associates has 7,999 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 29,737 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2297.86’s average target is 25.78% above currents $1826.91 stock price. Amazon.com had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”.

