Northeast Investment Management Has Trimmed Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) Last Week

Northeast Investment Management decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 1.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northeast Investment Management sold 591 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Northeast Investment Management holds 34,460 shares with $61.37M value, down from 35,051 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $902.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $30.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.2. About 2.92M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage; 07/03/2018 – Evening Standard: Amazon Echo customers claims devices ‘randomly laugh’ at them and ‘refuse to obey orders’; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH COMPATIBLE 2015 OR NEWER CHEVROLET, BUICK, GMC OR CADILLAC VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE ONSTAR ACCOUNT; 14/05/2018 – Uber hires an Amazon executive to head up its UK unit as fight to keep London license continues; 26/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership May 11:; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is; 01/05/2018 – Amazon, Not Waiting for HQ2, Announces Projects in Boston and Vancouver; 30/05/2018 – TOTAL TOTF.PA SAYS LATEST OBSERVATIONS BY IBAMA ON EXPLORATION PROJECT AT THE MOUTH OF THE AMAZON ARE IN NO WAY A REJECTION OF THIS PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod

Among 2 analysts covering Oil States International (NYSE:OIS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Oil States International had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. See Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $23.0000 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Upgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

Northeast Investment Management increased Paypal Holdings Inc stake by 36,224 shares to 47,105 valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) stake by 9,509 shares and now owns 87,559 shares. Teladoc Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Savings Bank invested in 0.78% or 5,134 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 781 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 4,995 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 542 shares. Telos Management reported 2,085 shares. City Holdg Communications accumulated 1,956 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Conning holds 0.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 9,384 shares. Ardevora Asset Llp stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,582 were reported by Lincoln Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 1.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams accumulated 1,368 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Moneta Group Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hayek Kallen Investment reported 747 shares stake. Inr Advisory Svcs Limited Company holds 8 shares. Tcw Group owns 3.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 187,564 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $2250 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The company was reinitiated on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The firm has “Buy” rating by Evercore given on Monday, March 4. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Amazon Stock Is Primed for a Bounce Trade – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Stock Looks Primed for a Rally – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.74 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Oil States International, Inc.’s (NYSE:OIS) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oil States Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results of Operations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oil States Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Oil States Adds Hallie A. Vanderhider to its Board – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

The stock increased 1.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 225,434 shares traded. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 57.61% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q REV. $253.6M, EST. $227.3M; 25/04/2018 – Business Advisories: Breaking IP News: US Supreme Court Issues Landmark Decisions in Oil States and SAS; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N – QTRLY REVENUE $253.6 MLN VS $151.5 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $33; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $24; RATING NEUTRAL; 10/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Oil States Energy Services Job Fair; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28