Northeast Investment Management Has Trimmed 3M Co (MMM) Position; Impala Asset Management Decreased Its Mohawk Inds (MHK) Stake

Northeast Investment Management decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 18.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northeast Investment Management sold 23,147 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Northeast Investment Management holds 103,946 shares with $18.02M value, down from 127,093 last quarter. 3M Co now has $89.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.56 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) stake by 26.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 230,850 shares as Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK)’s stock declined 7.88%. The Impala Asset Management Llc holds 654,460 shares with $96.51 million value, down from 885,310 last quarter. Mohawk Inds Inc now has $8.73B valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $124.06. About 633,939 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. BALCAEN FILIP also bought $1.37 million worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $235,375 was made by BRUCKMANN BRUCE on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Syntal Capital Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 4,324 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has 2,372 shares. Everence Cap stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Lpl Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 7,800 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 17,575 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.04% or 25,538 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 4,351 shares. United Kingdom-based Polar Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.62% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Fjarde Ap owns 7,209 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 184,421 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Srb invested in 3,344 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Texas-based Westwood Group has invested 0.03% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 8,779 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 9,500 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mohawk Industries has $17600 highest and $11500 lowest target. $152’s average target is 22.52% above currents $124.06 stock price. Mohawk Industries had 7 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 21 to “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 29 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.66 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.63 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $187.25M for 11.66 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.96% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.22 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Company owns 981,530 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Linscomb And Williams stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mcdaniel Terry & Co reported 113,520 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.37% or 8.81 million shares. Benedict Advisors stated it has 0.62% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Davenport & Company Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.43% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gladius Mngmt Lp reported 2,464 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman invested in 14,547 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Notis reported 2.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 19,783 were accumulated by Bancorp Of Hawaii. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Skylands Capital Ltd holds 1,090 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles holds 11,436 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il has 0.96% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 161,057 shares. 28,900 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260.

Northeast Investment Management increased Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 19,342 shares to 53,470 valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q2. It also upped United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 2,433 shares and now owns 116,040 shares. Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M Company Common Stock (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3M Company Common Stock has $19400 highest and $14000 lowest target. $176.14’s average target is 13.04% above currents $155.82 stock price. 3M Company Common Stock had 12 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Bank of America maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, June 27 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, April 26. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $18300 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 27 with “Equal-Weight”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MMM in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $17200 target in Friday, May 24 report. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, July 12 with “Neutral” rating.