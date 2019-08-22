Northeast Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) as Shares Rose; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Position In Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) Was Increased

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 9.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 1,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 15,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 14,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $384.39. About 293,903 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS EXPLORING OPTIONS TO HELP JAPAN WITH FUTURE JET FIGHTER; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES FY EPS $15.80 TO $16.10, SAW $15.20 TO $15.50; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $828.7 Million U.S. Army Contract; 07/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – WORK UNDER THE CONTRACT WILL BE PERFORMED AT CO’S FACILITIES IN DALLAS AND AT CO’S PRECISION FIRES CENTER OF EXCELLENCE IN ARKANSAS; 24/04/2018 – When a prime contractor like Lockheed Martin $LMT has problems with boosting cash flow, that can only mean bad things for its subcontractors down the supply chain like $MRCY; 20/03/2018 – Foundation for U.S. Ballistic Missile Defense System Modernized; 26/04/2018 – MATTIS SAYS LOCKHEED NOT DELIVERING `AFFORABILITY’ ON F-35; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Increases Fincl Guidance for Sales, Profit and EPS; 23/04/2018 – Lockheed says ‘flow’ battery will boost use of renewable power; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 3,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 25,014 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 21,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $108.07. About 2.27M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs expanded use for Medtronic aortic valve – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Medtronic, Snap And More – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Reports First Quarter Financial Results NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 298,015 shares. Diligent Invsts Llc stated it has 0.48% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has 726,437 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Blackrock Incorporated owns 106.78M shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Becker Capital accumulated 5,728 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa reported 1.64% stake. Bridges Invest Management Inc has 0.04% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Patten Group Incorporated invested in 1.07% or 27,327 shares. First Washington has 2.11% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.08% or 7,149 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Lc has 1.77 million shares for 2.51% of their portfolio. Riverbridge Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). West Oak Cap Lc has invested 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cibc Ww Markets Corp reported 370,539 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Group Ltd Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Company stated it has 21,385 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 0.14% or 3,448 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has invested 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity owns 77,810 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Waddell & Reed has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Old Dominion Capital reported 2,329 shares stake. Trust Department Mb Fincl Bank N A reported 0.02% stake. Avalon Advisors Ltd holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 73,773 shares. Natl Pension Serv invested in 0.3% or 258,111 shares. Buckhead Cap Ltd Llc invested 1.64% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Homrich Berg reported 0.08% stake. Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx invested in 1.05% or 12,069 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.05% or 11,284 shares. 465 are owned by Salem Inv Counselors.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lockheed Martin: Still A Great Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “F-35 program ‘plagued’ by troubles – Grassley – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $739,067 activity. Shares for $229,533 were bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 2,529 shares to 164,140 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 15,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,386 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).