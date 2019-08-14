Northeast Investment Management Has Increased Church & Dwight (CHD) Holding; Shorts at Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX) Raised By 0.49%

Northeast Investment Management increased Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) stake by 12.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northeast Investment Management acquired 9,509 shares as Church & Dwight Inc (CHD)’s stock rose 2.44%. The Northeast Investment Management holds 87,559 shares with $6.24M value, up from 78,050 last quarter. Church & Dwight Inc now has $19.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $78.01. About 1.02M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) had an increase of 0.49% in short interest. EIDX’s SI was 3.49M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.49% from 3.47M shares previously. With 158,100 avg volume, 22 days are for Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s short sellers to cover EIDX’s short positions. The SI to Eidos Therapeutics Inc’s float is 40.53%. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $38.64. About 95,584 shares traded. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) has risen 87.46% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.46% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Church & Dwight had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. Oppenheimer maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Northeast Investment Management decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) stake by 2,529 shares to 164,140 valued at $32.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 8,598 shares and now owns 347,174 shares. Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

