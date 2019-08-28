Northeast Investment Management Has Increased American Tower (AMT) Stake by $1.87 Million; Valuation Rose; Hemenway Trust Company Increases Position in Xilinx (XLNX)

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 9,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 174,428 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.37 million, up from 164,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $230.37. About 880,436 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 9,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 146,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.54M, up from 136,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $100.83. About 1.91M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 1.02M shares. Comm Fincl Bank holds 0.04% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 28,734 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 6,138 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gamco Et Al has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 2,825 shares. 30,912 were reported by Shell Asset Mngmt. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.36M shares. Moreover, Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has 0.4% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 16,410 shares. Advisory Rech Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 63 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia owns 128,782 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Rnc Management Lc owns 8,303 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. M&T Savings Bank Corp has invested 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Guardian Cap Lp accumulated 3,967 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Argent Tru Co invested in 9,458 shares.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 14,478 shares to 42,948 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,706 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Xilinx (XLNX) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Government Policy Affects Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Xilinx (XLNX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,458 shares to 114,914 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 64,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,783 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).