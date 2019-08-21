Northeast Investment Management Has Increased American Tower (AMT) Holding by $1.87 Million as Shares Rose; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stock Value Rose While Riverbridge Partners Upped Position

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 1,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 321,364 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.69 million, up from 319,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $254.86. About 239,154 shares traded or 25.36% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 9,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 174,428 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.37 million, up from 164,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 1.62 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

