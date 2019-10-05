Northeast Investment Management Has Boosted Its United Technologies (UTX) Position; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS)

Among 2 analysts covering HSS Hire Grp Plc (LON:HSS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. HSS Hire Grp Plc has GBX 37 highest and GBX 34 lowest target. GBX 35.50’s average target is 10.59% above currents GBX 32.1 stock price. HSS Hire Grp Plc had 3 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Add” rating by Numis Securities given on Thursday, May 23. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, September 6 report. See HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 36.00 New Target: GBX 34.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 33.00 New Target: GBX 37.00 Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 36.00 Maintain

Northeast Investment Management increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 2.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northeast Investment Management acquired 2,433 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Northeast Investment Management holds 116,040 shares with $15.11M value, up from 113,607 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $114.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems

The stock increased 0.31% or GBX 0.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 32.1. About 267 shares traded. HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company has market cap of 54.64 million GBP. It operates through HSS Core and HSS Specialist divisions. It has a 5.1 P/E ratio. The firm provides tools, equipment, and hire-related services to businesses, and trade and DIY customers; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; provides cleaning equipment solutions for contract cleaners; and supplies specialist support for powered access equipment, including scissor lifts, telehandlers, and propelled booms.

Another recent and important HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Stratasys Plans Additional Strategic Investment in Xaar 3D – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019.

Northeast Investment Management decreased Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) stake by 3,930 shares to 133,574 valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard All World Ex (VEU) stake by 26,893 shares and now owns 183,207 shares. Alphabet Inc Cl A was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $157’s average target is 17.86% above currents $133.21 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report.