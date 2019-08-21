Northeast Investment Management Decreased Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stake; Tsp Capital Management Group Has Increased By $1.03 Million Its Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) Stake

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) stake by 14.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc acquired 258,000 shares as Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL)’s stock rose 34.44%. The Tsp Capital Management Group Llc holds 2.06 million shares with $8.51 million value, up from 1.80M last quarter. Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) now has $3.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.36. About 2.03M shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 04/05/2018 – Three Workers Still Missing at Sibanye Gold Mine After Four Die; 18/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S SIBANYE-STILLWATER CEO CONFIDENT OF LONMIN TAKEOVER, MANAGEMENT MUST MAINTAIN CASH; 15/05/2018 – Sibanye’s Lonmin takeover faces British antitrust scrutiny; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold Confident of Rationale for Lonmin Deal; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold Considering Raising Up to $500 M via a Streaming Arrangement; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – FINAL DECISION REGARDING FINANCIAL OPTIONS WILL BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY; 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE NOTIFICATION OF AN PURCHASE OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN; 15/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER U.S CFO SAYS WILL SHUT LOSS-MAKING PRODUCTION AT LONMIN AFTER TAKEOVER; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE REPORTS SEISMIC EVENT AT SOUTH AFRICA GOLD MINE; 18/05/2018 – SIBANYE CEO EXPECTS STRONG RAND TO DELAY DEBT REDUCTION TO UPPER END OF 2-4 YEAR TARGET

Northeast Investment Management decreased Us Bancorp Del (USB) stake by 6.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northeast Investment Management sold 15,014 shares as Us Bancorp Del (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Northeast Investment Management holds 216,386 shares with $10.43M value, down from 231,400 last quarter. Us Bancorp Del now has $81.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 1.90 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

More important recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CBS, XLF And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 15 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.com published article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Portfolio Yields a Big Surprise – Motley Fool”, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $57.80’s average target is 11.71% above currents $51.74 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the shares of USB in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan upgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, August 1. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26.

Northeast Investment Management increased Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 11,274 shares to 62,035 valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 16,967 shares and now owns 86,047 shares. Vanguard Mid Cap Etf (VO) was raised too.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75B for 11.65 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.