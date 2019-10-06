Northeast Investment Management Decreased Its Blackrock (BLK) Holding by $1.16 Million; Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Has Boosted Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 2,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 29,677 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.93M, down from 32,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $7.83 during the last trading session, reaching $427.44. About 284,668 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 15/04/2018 – BlackRock co-founder Kapito attacks complacency over Chinese tech threat; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S ROSENBERG SAYS MONEY MARKET FUNDS HAVE GENERALLY MAINTAINED “DEFENSIVE POSTURE” ON DURATION AS FED NORMALIZES POLICY; 13/04/2018 – Italy – Factors to watch on April 13; 14/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS SEE STRONGER EARNINGS FROM COS GENERATING SALES GROWTH & CONTROL EXPENSES, AS INPUT COSTS INCH HIGHER, ECONOMIC CYCLE MATURES; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181278: BlackRock, Inc.; TCP Holding, LP; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – AUM AT QTR-END WERE $6.32 TRILLION VS. $5.42 TRILLION LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Net Asset Value(s); 20/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Mateos y Lago Confident on Equities With Earnings ‘Dynamism’ (Video); 20/03/2018 – BlackRock bets on algorithms to beat the fund managers; 19/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Portfolio Update

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas bought 85,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.73 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 7.24M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $12.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 22,323 shares to 42,447 shares, valued at $8.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 8,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,356 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Llc holds 1.48% or 18,019 shares in its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt owns 67,215 shares. Pecaut invested in 3.56% or 37,379 shares. First Natl Bank & Trust Company Of Newtown holds 52,206 shares. Barr E S & Company accumulated 258,595 shares. 45,000 are held by American Assets Investment Lc. Oakwood Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company Ca has invested 2.73% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cape Ann Bancorporation owns 15,076 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. Tekla Cap Limited Company holds 890,004 shares. Captrust Finance accumulated 202,041 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 41,693 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Capital Investors stated it has 22.00M shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Yhb reported 1.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dean Investment Ltd Company reported 51,004 shares. Bainco Invsts invested in 110,521 shares or 2.43% of the stock.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,834 shares to 238,289 shares, valued at $33.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 4,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beech Hill Advsrs stated it has 2.4% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Douglass Winthrop Advsr, New York-based fund reported 891 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 0.12% or 101,652 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt has invested 0.29% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 1,078 are held by Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt has 505 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lockheed Martin Inv Commerce has 11,855 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va invested 1.67% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus stated it has 17,365 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 4,278 shares. Smithfield Tru has invested 0.01% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Private Advisor Grp Inc Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Limited Liability holds 0.18% or 157,880 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Limited reported 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).