Northeast Investment Management Decreased Eog Resources (EOG) Position By $1.11 Million; Davidson Investment Advisors Decreased Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position By $388,332

Northeast Investment Management decreased Eog Resources Inc (EOG) stake by 19.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northeast Investment Management sold 11,909 shares as Eog Resources Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Northeast Investment Management holds 50,126 shares with $4.67M value, down from 62,035 last quarter. Eog Resources Inc now has $40.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 2.48M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 1.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 5,796 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Davidson Investment Advisors holds 340,180 shares with $22.98M value, down from 345,976 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $79.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $62.56. About 4.42 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen

Northeast Investment Management increased Paypal Holdings Inc stake by 35,582 shares to 82,687 valued at $9.46M in 2019Q2. It also upped Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 3,739 shares and now owns 118,653 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $709.45 million for 14.30 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $9300 lowest target. $100.57’s average target is 41.81% above currents $70.92 stock price. EOG Resources had 16 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 29. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, October 4 report. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $10300 target in Monday, August 12 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock reported 0.14% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.16% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 111,916 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.12% or 270,638 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Greystone Managed Invs accumulated 85,167 shares. Csat Advisory LP has 2,098 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie invested in 161,619 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.35M shares. First Allied Advisory Ser reported 4,314 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 180,320 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.16% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Destination Wealth has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). British Columbia Inv Mngmt owns 144,195 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Company invested in 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Salem Invest Counselors Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,022 shares.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cheniere Energy, EOG Resources ink long-term gas supply deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Green Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Energy SPDR up 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.11% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Canandaigua Comml Bank Tru holds 0.17% or 13,729 shares. Dupont Management invested in 41,298 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank invested in 1.25M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 623,051 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0.08% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 2,669 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0.01% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 11,848 shares. Argi Svcs Lc holds 0.06% or 15,836 shares. 418,982 were reported by Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Co. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.12% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hanson Mcclain reported 1,413 shares. Nexus Invest Mngmt stated it has 276,291 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. Benedict Fincl Advisors Inc holds 0.72% or 25,485 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Ltd Company owns 5,159 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Adage Capital Prns Grp Inc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Gilead Sciences’s (NASDAQ:GILD) 40% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NASDAQ: GILD Investor Notice: Lawsuit by Consumers against Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gilead reports new data from Discover trial – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead’s Descovy gains PrEP indication – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18B for 9.09 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $88 highest and $6700 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 23.40% above currents $62.56 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 14 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”.