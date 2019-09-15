Northeast Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Unilever Nv Ny (UN); Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Position in National Instruments (NATI) Upped by $410,205 as Stock Declined

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Unilever Nv Ny (UN) by 56.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 10,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 29,069 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, up from 18,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Unilever Nv Ny for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $60.23. About 707,755 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q REV. 10.7T RUPIAH; 25/05/2018 – Bill George: As consumer giants struggle, Unilever rises above the pack; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever Net Profit Rises 14%; 15/03/2018 – Unilever FTSE Membership May Be at Stake in Structure Overhaul; 22/03/2018 – Top-10 Unilever investor Columbia Threadneedle hits out over Dutch move; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER – ANN FUDGE WILL BE RETIRING FROM UNILEVER N.V. AND PLC BOARDS AT CONCLUSION OF 2018 AGMS HAVING SERVED FOR NINE YEARS ON BOARDS; 15/03/2018 – BHP and activist Elliott eye Unilever’s progress in battle over dual structure; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Plans $7.4 Billion Buyback (Video); 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever sues former top officials for data theft – Mint

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in National Instruments (NATI) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 10,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The institutional investor held 263,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05 million, up from 253,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in National Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 623,398 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 27/04/2018 – National Instruments Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 26/04/2018 – Nl Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – NI Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ National Instruments Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NATI); 22/05/2018 – Nl Introduces lnstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems; 26/04/2018 – NATI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 37C, EST. 27C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Net $24.3M; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 37c; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 32,400 shares to 243,670 shares, valued at $13.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 5,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,964 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).