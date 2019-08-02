Northeast Investment Management Boosted Stake in Exact Sciences (EXAS) by $596,668 as Stock Rose; Exchange Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Servicenow (NOW) by $1.64 Million as Stock Price Rose

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 6,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 45,047 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, up from 38,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $115.03. About 1.81M shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 106.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 6,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12,899 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 6,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $274. About 2.70 million shares traded or 59.99% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Inc invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). United Cap Finance Advisers Lc accumulated 0.01% or 16,663 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.1% or 509,702 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.04% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 458,165 shares. Gam Holdg Ag reported 31,695 shares. Bell Bank reported 10,970 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19 shares. 948,084 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Hodges Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 1.58% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential holds 6,927 shares. New York-based Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Biondo Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 196,620 shares or 4.27% of all its holdings. Creative Planning accumulated 72,813 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 816,860 were reported by Wasatch.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,458 shares to 114,914 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 6,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,504 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What To Buy – Assuming We Get The Selloff This Week – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The EXAS Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -1.26% Fall – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EXACT Sciences Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,520 are held by Stifel Financial. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd holds 1,863 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 165,368 shares. Capital Research Global reported 7.72M shares. Personal Advisors Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 3,170 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.19% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 3,997 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Waddell And Reed Fincl owns 686,006 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated owns 0.29% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2.52 million shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Whale Rock Mngmt Ltd reported 714,541 shares or 3.17% of all its holdings. Dana Advisors has 2,188 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. California-based Glynn Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 9.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Ser Automobile Association has 0.15% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Friess Assocs Ltd Liability owns 87,059 shares.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 23,490 shares to 6,805 shares, valued at $402,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Utilities Etf (VPU) by 5,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,409 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).