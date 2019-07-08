Northeast Investment Management Boosted Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $765,882 as Share Value Rose; Suvretta Capital Management Position in Copart (CPRT) Upped by $9.26 Million

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 6,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 252,170 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.74 million, up from 245,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 12.70M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 19.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 154,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 953,600 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.78 million, up from 799,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.09. About 592,686 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Copart Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Copart (CPRT) Up 5.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Purchase Copart At $65, Earn 11.2% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Best-Performing S&P 500 Stocks So Far This Year – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors Ltd invested in 120,677 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Huntington Comml Bank stated it has 2,565 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 23,363 shares. Element Management Llc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Carroll Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset has invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Private Tru Na holds 0.12% or 9,865 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru invested in 0.01% or 1,727 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp reported 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Aviva Public Limited Company holds 76,531 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,669 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 46,495 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 756,431 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 47,591 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tiger Legatus Mngmt Ltd Com reported 130,000 shares.

