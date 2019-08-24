Northeast Investment Management Boosted By $642,897 Its Bank Of America (BAC) Holding; BBA AVIATION PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED (BBAVF) Shorts Up By 1.05%

BBA AVIATION PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED (OTCMKTS:BBAVF) had an increase of 1.05% in short interest. BBAVF’s SI was 520,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.05% from 515,100 shares previously. With 19,000 avg volume, 27 days are for BBA AVIATION PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED (OTCMKTS:BBAVF)’s short sellers to cover BBAVF’s short positions. It closed at $3.6812 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Northeast Investment Management increased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 13.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northeast Investment Management acquired 23,811 shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Northeast Investment Management holds 206,784 shares with $5.71 million value, up from 182,973 last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $246.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29 million shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – 60NQ: Merrill Lynch SA: Annual Financial Report; 16/04/2018 – Steven Chubak Sees Continued Upside Potential For Bank of America (Video); 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies are standing in the way of authorities catching “bad guys,” a Bank of America official said; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BOFA CEO SAYS VOTE IN FAVOR OF SAY-ON-PAY WAS 90+%; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings: 62 per share, vs 59 cents expected; 29/05/2018 – BOFA SEES KAZAKHSTAN’S CURRENT ACCOUNT IN SURPLUS THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 27/03/2018 – Star Mountain Names Former Head of U.S. Leveraged Loan Capital Markets at Merrill Lynch, Stephen Paras, as Managing Director & Investment Committee Member

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 31.85% above currents $26.47 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. Wood upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform” rating. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.48% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.46M shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.51% or 1.88M shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 39,055 shares. Tctc Limited Co reported 1.07 million shares stake. Parkwood Ltd Com stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sage Gru invested in 0% or 1,053 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology Inc holds 1.75% or 479,800 shares. 1.78 million are held by Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt Inc. Fmr Limited Co stated it has 324.40 million shares. Andra Ap owns 116,700 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv holds 139,583 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Co has 68,886 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Llc holds 3.37% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 168,715 shares. American Rech Com holds 0.21% or 27,023 shares. Argi Limited Liability owns 29,068 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Northeast Investment Management decreased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 3,458 shares to 114,914 valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bristol (NYSE:BMY) stake by 64,345 shares and now owns 91,783 shares. Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.85 billion. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services divisions. It has a 37.18 P/E ratio. The firm operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including office rentals and other technical services, fuelling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

