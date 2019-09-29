Northeast Financial Consultants Upped Position in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (Prn) (PAA); Toth Financial Advisory Position in Ecolab (ECL) Has Lowered by $451,721 as Shares Rose

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (Prn) (PAA) by 24.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 107,700 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 86,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 1.62 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 2,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 46,825 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.25 million, down from 49,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $197.79. About 861,833 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.75 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mairs and Power Growth Fund Comments on Ecolab – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Ecolab CEO exhorts business leaders to ‘get smart’ about ‘water calamity’ – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $447.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 6,549 shares to 12,271 shares, valued at $604,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Logan Cap stated it has 42,239 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 233,991 shares. Alley Com Limited Liability Com invested in 21,379 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Franklin accumulated 3.24 million shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 2,075 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corporation has 29,694 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 1,534 are owned by Hbk Invests Lp. Smithfield Tru reported 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Ca invested 0.27% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Communication Of Vermont invested in 62,003 shares. The California-based Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Nuveen Asset Ltd holds 0.11% or 1.48M shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based First Utd National Bank & Trust has invested 0.5% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Nippon Life Glob Americas reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ledyard Bank owns 8,175 shares.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Plains All American Is Improving Differentials In The Permian – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 Things to Watch When Plains All American Pipelines Reports Q1 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Presents At Wells Fargo Securities 17th Annual Midstream And Utility Symposium – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $974.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avangrid Inc by 11,853 shares to 18,083 shares, valued at $913,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 522,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,685 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.