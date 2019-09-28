Northeast Financial Consultants Upped Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Stake; Neuberger Berman Group Has Lifted Its Weyerhaeuser Reit Reit (WY) Stake

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased Transocean Ltd (RIG) stake by 477.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired 265,000 shares as Transocean Ltd (RIG)’s stock declined 20.42%. The Northeast Financial Consultants Inc holds 320,500 shares with $2.05M value, up from 55,500 last quarter. Transocean Ltd now has $2.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 19.24M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased Weyerhaeuser Reit Reit (WY) stake by 21.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc acquired 1.15 million shares as Weyerhaeuser Reit Reit (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 6.39 million shares with $168.29 million value, up from 5.24 million last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Reit Reit now has $20.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 2.22 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean: Searching For A True Swing Low – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Transocean to give up interests in two drillships – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Transocean to retire rigs, take $580 million charge – Houston Business Journal” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Transocean Relinquishes Interests in Samsung Drillships Under Construction – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean Call Sellers Hit the Bricks on Oil Surge – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Us Bancshares De holds 8,743 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 2.69 million shares in its portfolio. 144,170 were accumulated by Lpl Fin Llc. Tortoise Cap Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 40 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 248,665 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Com invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Utah Retirement System invested in 106,837 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.12% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Linscomb & Williams invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Argyle Capital Management Incorporated holds 26,454 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co accumulated 56,907 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 375 shares.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) stake by 5,456 shares to 14,000 valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard World Fds (VDC) stake by 438,073 shares and now owns 2,514 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Transocean has $900 highest and $4.9000 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 65.56% above currents $4.53 stock price. Transocean had 6 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of RIG in report on Monday, September 23 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) on Monday, June 10 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) on Wednesday, September 25 to “Sector Perform” rating.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Michigan deal exceeds analyst estimates, RBC says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser sells Michigan timberlands for $300M – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Weyerhaeuser, Expedia Group and Seagate Technology – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 157,923 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Llc. Lederer & Counsel Ca accumulated 0.32% or 13,210 shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 260,061 shares. Montgomery Invest Management accumulated 56,446 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Inc reported 561,366 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 7,307 are held by Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 171,624 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stifel Corporation holds 892,393 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 324,064 were reported by Proshare Ltd. Ameriprise holds 0.01% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Barnett & Com holds 0.04% or 2,529 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 29,728 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 73,850 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 19,931 shares.