Northeast Financial Consultants Trimmed Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $934,072 as Share Price Rose; As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Cut Holding

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 17,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 4.49M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 28,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 363,558 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.16 million, down from 391,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.97. About 653,088 shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.79 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 163,781 shares to 212,781 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) (NYSE:BXMT) by 99,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LVS’s profit will be $618.25 million for 19.37 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.09% negative EPS growth.