Northeast Financial Consultants Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $934,072 as Market Valuation Rose; Credit Suisse Group (CS) Holder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Raised Its Holding by $1.67 Million as Stock Value Declined

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 346.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 152,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 196,249 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 1.98M shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 29.74% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Bloomberg Crypto: A Credit Suisse banker known for preaching crypto is leaving; 27/04/2018 – 1Q Earnings ‘as Good as It Gets,’ Says Credit Suisse’s Golub (Video); 03/05/2018 – Brazil will insist Venezuela, Mozambique pay back debt; 05/04/2018 – ELDORADO GOLD CORP EGO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.35 FROM $1.25; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 13/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$47; 05/04/2018 – ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP AB.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 19/03/2018 – Chinese companies are likely to build up experience locally and then “try to export that expertise and sell overseas,” said Colin McCallum, head of Asia telecommunications research at Credit Suisse; 13/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDING TO PLAN, THIAM TELLS FUW

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 17,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial has invested 1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.83% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 182,576 shares. Fmr Ltd Company holds 37.17 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,548 shares. 9,263 were reported by Blume Cap. Stillwater Invest Mngmt Lc has 72,910 shares. Saratoga Rech And Investment Management has 5.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 33,686 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Howland Management Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). White Pine Capital Lc has invested 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Texas-based Amarillo Bancshares has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rathbone Brothers Pcl invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bartlett & Ltd reported 51,695 shares. Fred Alger Management owns 68,529 shares. Cornerstone Partners Ltd Liability owns 4.86% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.02M shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expectations, Not Competition, May Be Cisco’s Biggest Threat – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Buys Acacia Communications Perhaps Signaling A Change In Strategy; Buy Arista – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Merrill Lynch Has 4 Technology Stocks With Solid Dividends to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Blue-Chip Technology Stocks to Buy to Close Out June – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Apple Loses Ive and the Nasdaqâ€™s Q3 Outlook – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 6,910 shares to 149,480 shares, valued at $21.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shell Midstream Partners L (Prn) by 269,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 780,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,000 shares to 339,000 shares, valued at $9.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 356,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,000 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).