Northeast Financial Consultants Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Has Cut by $948,780; As American Intl Group (AIG) Stock Rose, Sound Shore Management Boosted Its Position

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 22,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.66M, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.74% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 51.80M shares traded or 131.31% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 17/05/2018 – FOCUS-Takeda CEO prescribes surgical R&D cuts after $62 bln Shire deal; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER: PDL1 IS BIOMARKER WITH ‘SOLID DATA’ FOR PFS AND OS

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc. (AIG) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 561,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.47 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.36M, up from 3.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 564,841 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘

