Northeast Financial Consultants Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Decreased by $934,072 as Stock Price Rose; Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) Holder Baskin Financial Services Increased Its Position by $611,610

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 17,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 5,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,143 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.78 million, up from 145,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,651 shares to 177,441 shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) (NYSE:BXMT) by 99,115 shares to 522,374 shares, valued at $18.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp (Prn) (NYSE:MPLX) by 144,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

