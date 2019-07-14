Northeast Financial Consultants Raised Its Holding in Zoetis (ZTS) as Stock Price Rose; St Germain D J Co Trimmed Its Holding in Procter & Gamble (PG) as Market Value Rose

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 76,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,013 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38M, down from 244,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 26.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 4,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,432 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $113.31. About 1.45 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,843 shares to 4,150 shares, valued at $213,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 22,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 25,766 shares. Allstate has invested 0.12% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Tortoise Invest Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 298 were reported by Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 422,473 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 2,659 shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 86,892 shares. South Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,395 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 988,016 shares. Fjarde Ap has 148,765 shares. 11,326 were reported by Evercore Wealth Management Limited. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Tn owns 4,371 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Ks stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Alpine Woods Lc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). First Allied Advisory Service holds 4,345 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.46% or 10,016 shares. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0.17% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt invested in 29,592 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 109,370 shares. Eastern Bank has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 10,655 shares. Altfest L J & has 3,383 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Co owns 117,361 shares. Welch Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3.34% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 4,865 are held by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Trust Communication. Steinberg Asset invested 0.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rodgers Brothers accumulated 109,952 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Lc has 67,874 shares. Merian (Uk) Limited has 0.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 818,860 shares. 1,395 are owned by Orrstown Fincl Services.