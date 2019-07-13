Northeast Financial Consultants Lowered Cvs Health (CVS) Stake; Castleark Management Has Raised Continental Resources (CLR) Holding By $488,268

Castleark Management Llc increased Continental Resources Inc (CLR) stake by 2.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Castleark Management Llc acquired 11,097 shares as Continental Resources Inc (CLR)’s stock declined 8.93%. The Castleark Management Llc holds 464,537 shares with $20.80 million value, up from 453,440 last quarter. Continental Resources Inc now has $15.44B valuation. It closed at $40.99 lastly. It is down 38.24% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 75.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 14,200 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 22.13%. The Northeast Financial Consultants Inc holds 4,666 shares with $252,000 value, down from 18,866 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $74.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna International Gru Llp has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Texas Capital National Bank & Trust Tx holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 10,718 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 4,176 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs accumulated 14,647 shares. California-based Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 810,419 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Hbk Investments Lp holds 0.02% or 26,525 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Pacific Ltd Co has invested 5.14% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.04% or 502,204 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Investment stated it has 0.42% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 18,603 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 5,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Continental Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:CLR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Interest dims in Oklahoma’s once-promising shale play – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Financially Strong Is Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bright Future Of Oil Price, And How To Profit From It – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $78.84 million activity. $3.97 million worth of stock was bought by Hamm Harold on Thursday, May 16. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider McNabb John T II bought $39,880.

Among 11 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Continental Resources had 20 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $45 target in Thursday, June 20 report. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Raymond James. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Jefferies. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CLR in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 18 by Barclays Capital.

Castleark Management Llc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 89,018 shares to 8,850 valued at $575,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) stake by 88,000 shares and now owns 11,800 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 33 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, April 18. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of CVS in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory stated it has 18,441 shares. Asset One Comm has invested 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Murphy Capital Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,769 shares. Tctc Holdings Ltd Llc has 1.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 55,326 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 1,943 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Associate has 0.34% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Interstate National Bank invested in 0.11% or 9,222 shares. Sector Gamma As invested in 2.58% or 298,733 shares. Pittenger & Anderson has 189 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department holds 11,451 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sei Invs invested 0.15% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Conning reported 44,971 shares. Security Retail Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.98% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Company holds 0.26% or 8.32 million shares.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 43,291 shares to 64,685 valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 70,155 shares and now owns 196,992 shares. Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) was raised too.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why CVS Health Stock Is On the Move Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health: Buy This Undervalued Dividend Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health: Trapped Between Growth Expectations And Uncertainty – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 8.51 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.