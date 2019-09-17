Northeast Financial Consultants Lifted Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $5.87 Million as Share Value Rose; Manor Road Capital Partners Has Trimmed Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Holding by $113.15 Million as Share Value Rose

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 105.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 124,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 243,395 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.63M, up from 118,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 1.09M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Net $857M; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q EPS 84c; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q FFO $1.16/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Forms Venture-Capital Unit to Fund Real-Estate Tech

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68 million, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $77.76. About 696,725 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93M for 17.20 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 8,642 shares. First Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 76,224 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 99,250 shares. Stifel owns 31,573 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 86 shares for 0% of their portfolio. H Prtn Lc has invested 70.63% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 39,039 shares. 16,886 were accumulated by Ironwood Investment Management Lc. Ls Advsr Ltd Llc reported 2,369 shares. D E Shaw & Commerce stated it has 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Timucuan Asset Management Incorporated Fl reported 1.45M shares. Tower Capital Limited (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Century Companies Inc reported 223,741 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 6,492 shares. Mariner Limited Liability holds 2,797 shares.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $751.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 450,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $61.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

