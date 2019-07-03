Northeast Financial Consultants Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Lam Research (LRCX) Has 0.84 Sentiment

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 261 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 311 decreased and sold their stock positions in Lam Research Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 128.30 million shares, down from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lam Research Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 9 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 56 Reduced: 255 Increased: 175 New Position: 86.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 17.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired 28,552 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Northeast Financial Consultants Inc holds 188,934 shares with $19.13 million value, up from 160,382 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $366.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Glaxo, Cuts Sanofi; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 31/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 871P FROM 505P; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Expense $16.1B; 14/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S EIGEN WARNS OF `HOSTILE’ BOND MARKET AS RATES CLIMB; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says It’s the Smart Money That’s Been Selling EM Assets; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $365 FROM $320

Among 6 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $132 target in Monday, April 15 report. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Tuesday, January 8. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Wednesday, January 16 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $130 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. Shares for $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Beer Lori A. 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B. BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability reported 1.41M shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 63,412 shares. Asset Management Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv holds 2.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 32,558 shares. Guardian Capital Lp reported 187,332 shares. Oz LP accumulated 1.07M shares. Ci reported 1.09% stake. 2,000 are owned by Spark Invest Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Insight 2811 Incorporated has 0.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 32,191 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Orrstown Services accumulated 10,652 shares. Moreover, Hamel Associates Inc has 2.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Continental Lc holds 2.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 44,766 shares. White Pine has 2.19% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 43,155 shares. New York-based Bluefin Trading Lc has invested 0.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Shufro Rose And Comm Ltd has 171,132 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $184.86. About 1.01M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.11 billion. The firm offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. It has a 11.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films.

Marlowe Partners Lp holds 19.97% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation for 160,843 shares. Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. owns 316,504 shares or 11.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rgm Capital Llc has 7.91% invested in the company for 650,784 shares. The California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc has invested 4.32% in the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 47,384 shares.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 earnings per share, down 35.97% or $1.91 from last year’s $5.31 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $498.69 million for 13.59 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.70 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.