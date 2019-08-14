Northeast Financial Consultants Lifted Bp Plc (BP) Stake; Jennison Associates Has Boosted Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding by $42.24 Million

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 332,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 4.90 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627.76M, up from 4.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $140.5. About 418,846 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 9,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,827 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, up from 120,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 6.33M shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 05/04/2018 – BP sees 5-10 pct of global earnings from India; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH AT THE SITE DURING THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 01/05/2018 – BP hints at future dividend increases; 26/04/2018 – BP: Mr Lund to Join BP Bd as Chmn Designate Sept 1; 22/03/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.21; 09/04/2018 – Med crude-Urals diff falls in Med, edges higher in north; 22/05/2018 – BP said its venture capital arm was investing in Tel Aviv-based StoreDot as it looks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its operations; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 10/04/2018 – BP Has 50% Interest in Alligin Field; Shell Has Other 50%; 16/04/2018 – CHINA MAY LEAD WAY IN CARBON PRICING, AHEAD OF U.S., EUROPE: BP

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BP (BP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Bunge and BP to Create a Leading Bioenergy Company – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Most Amazing Quote From BP’s Q2 Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP: Slow Progress Deleveraging Diminishes Their Dividend Safety Net – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 439,784 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,150 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:WSR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 Mall REIT Stocks Just Plunged: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION POLICY AND DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W. P. Carey: Don’t Chase The Stock Price – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Welltower Boosts Position With Growth In New Sectors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.