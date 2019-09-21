Northeast Financial Consultants Increases Stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr (Prn) (BXMT); Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosted Its Cass Information Sys (CASS) Stake by $326,208 as Stock Price Rose

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cass Information Sys Inc (CASS) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 6,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The institutional investor held 549,714 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.65 million, up from 542,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cass Information Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $806.40M market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 52,635 shares traded or 61.94% up from the average. Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) has declined 8.87% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CASS News: 16/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems Raises Dividend to 26c Vs. 24c; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems 1Q EPS 65c; 23/03/2018 – Cass Information Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: STATE TOURNAMENT: Crusaders down Cass Lake-Bena to take third place; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Cass Information; 14/05/2018 – CASS SEES CHINA PROPERTY PRICES TO FALL IN 2018: CHINA NEWS; 20/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Pagel: More money for road improvements headed to Berrien, Cass counties; 14/05/2018 – CASS EXPECTS CHINA GDP TO GROW ABOUT 6.7% IN 2018: SEC. NEWS; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems 1Q Rev $36M

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) (BXMT) by 28.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 151,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 673,826 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.98M, up from 522,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 1.09M shares traded or 6.91% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $974.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Ny Qlty (MYN) by 27,500 shares to 10,664 shares, valued at $136,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,955 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: 7.4%-Yield And Deep Value – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buy The More Defensive Of The Large CRE mREITs – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “My K.I.S.S. Pick In The Commercial Mortgage REIT Sector: Blackstone Mortgage – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: This 7.5%-Yielding CRE Finance REIT Is Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meridian Inv Counsel Inc reported 1.56% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Moors Cabot Inc accumulated 14,392 shares. Barnett & Incorporated invested in 9,332 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Pitcairn Company stated it has 7,389 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 96,745 are owned by Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 5,312 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Narwhal Capital Mgmt reported 14,430 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 200,005 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 445,953 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Orinda Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 9.59% or 200,000 shares. Security Tru reported 7,300 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0.02% or 59,379 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 5,705 shares in its portfolio. Delphi Ma owns 45,163 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold CASS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 3.92% more from 7.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) for 46,320 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd has invested 0.06% in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). Blackrock owns 949,158 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 6,615 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na reported 2,842 shares. Sei Company owns 4,700 shares. Kennedy Capital Management accumulated 33,478 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 3,890 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 2,703 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech invested in 11,831 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has 0% invested in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) for 448 shares. Bridges Mngmt holds 22,540 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited has 0% invested in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 86,745 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) or 1,709 shares.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $257.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 12,857 shares to 3.93M shares, valued at $227.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 33,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO).