Northeast Financial Consultants Increases Position in Zoetis (ZTS); Biogen (BIIB) Stock Rose While Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Raised by $3.41 Million Its Stake

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 26.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 4,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 20,432 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 1.21M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 14,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 108,085 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.55M, up from 93,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $231.68. About 920,660 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc by 14,793 shares to 105,195 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 439,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Merck Shares Rise on Strong Sales Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks at All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

