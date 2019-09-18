Northeast Financial Consultants Increases Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM); Ambarella (AMBA) Holder Hap Trading Raised Holding by $2.19 Million

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 329.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 49,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.08% . The institutional investor held 64,892 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, up from 15,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $64.48. About 791,374 shares traded or 33.89% up from the average. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 21/03/2018 Ambarella to Webcast Analyst Day March 28; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Introduces CV2 4K Computer Vision SoC with CVflow™ Architecture and Stereovision; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella Has Initiated a Search for Laplante’s Successor; 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 105.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 124,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 243,395 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.63 million, up from 118,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 987,060 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video)

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc (Call) by 214,900 shares to 35,100 shares, valued at $309,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 25,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,110 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold AMBA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 0.23% more from 23.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 964,211 were reported by Axa. Granite Investment Prtn Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Wasatch Inc stated it has 0.14% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 19,691 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 150,858 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Company reported 17,143 shares stake. Scout Invests Incorporated invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 1.51 million shares. Stifel Fin Corp owns 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 38,991 shares. Symmetry Peak Limited has invested 0.31% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Tudor Investment Et Al owns 26,094 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 7,326 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $974.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Ny Qlty (MYN) by 27,500 shares to 10,664 shares, valued at $136,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDC) by 438,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,514 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.