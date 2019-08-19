Northeast Financial Consultants Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Whale Rock Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $98.18 Million

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 28,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 188,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.13 million, up from 160,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.83M shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – AGREEMENT RELATED TO JPMORGAN’S PLAN TO EXTEND RECOURSE FINANCING TO CO’S NEW BALANCE TRANSFER PROGRAM; 22/03/2018 – Jess In Texas: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took home more than $141 million in 2017 after calculating the actual realized; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s top blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave for own startup; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Farrell Sees China Committed to Opening Up: TOPLive; 25/04/2018 – DEALTALK-Brazilian bank IPO tests disruption potential of fintech firms; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Private Bank Adds Matthews for Sustainable Investing; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO DAVID JOYCE SPEAKS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REVENUE REFLECTED STRONG PERFORMANCE IN CURRENCIES & EMERGING MARKETS AND COMMODITIES; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 07/03/2018 – NKT HOLDING: J.P. MORGAN ASSET HOLDS SHORT POSITION AT 1.37%

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 55,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 187,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.71 million, down from 242,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW STAKE IN AMAZON.COM INC -SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump talks about Amazon again, says that the company can afford to pay a fair rate for USPS services; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook, Google and Amazon in talks to lease Park Tower, one of S.F.’s last empty; 16/04/2018 – Amazon is everywhere. In the U.S. it accounts for about half of every dollar spent online; 03/05/2018 – Google is trying to claw back shopping search from Amazon but is constantly fighting bad actors; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is Now Available Exclusively on Audible; 19/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Data Protection Solutions for Government Customers through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc reported 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wagner Bowman Management owns 914 shares. Rampart Inv Company accumulated 12,716 shares or 2.58% of the stock. Kessler Invest Lc accumulated 1,645 shares or 2.92% of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Pa stated it has 12,810 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 248 shares. Patten Gp has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 106,843 were reported by British Columbia Inv Corporation. Blair William & Communication Il invested in 2.86% or 263,390 shares. Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership reported 7,558 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc reported 22,156 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,768 shares. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corp owns 1,972 shares. Sunbelt Securities has invested 1.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 367,062 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $94.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 782,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

